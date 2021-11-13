Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

