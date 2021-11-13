FY2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Increased by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.13. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$89.22 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

