Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

XNCR stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

