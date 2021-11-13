BWS Financial Weighs in on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn $34.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.94. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

TPL opened at $1,296.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,423.97. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $540.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

