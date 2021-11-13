UDR, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

UDR stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 17.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

