Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

