ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

