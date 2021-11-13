Colliers Securities Downgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Neutral

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered ZIX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lowered ZIX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $388,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 46.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 74.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

