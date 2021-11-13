Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $8,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

