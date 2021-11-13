Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 112,083 shares.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Goldberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

