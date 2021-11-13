Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.07. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 12,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.