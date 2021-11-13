Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.61

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.61 and traded as high as C$44.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$44.37, with a volume of 123,560 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.