JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.27

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.27 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 279,911 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £65.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

