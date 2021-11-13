Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.11

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.11 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 5,518 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £186.24 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.11.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

