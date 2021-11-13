NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

LON NWG opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.86) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.68. The firm has a market cap of £24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

