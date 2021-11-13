Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 163,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,728,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

