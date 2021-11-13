Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.83.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

