Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

NYSE MEC opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 25.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

