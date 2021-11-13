New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

