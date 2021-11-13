LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCII opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 260.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 393,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.