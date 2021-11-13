Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

OEG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

