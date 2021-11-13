Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

