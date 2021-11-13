Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.