Aziyo Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AZYO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

