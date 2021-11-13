Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

