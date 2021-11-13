Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

