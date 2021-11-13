Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.36.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
