Financial Survey: Yunji (YJ) vs. Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yunji to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.95 Yunji Competitors $8.27 billion $479.17 million -15.17

Yunji’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.65% 22.05% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yunji and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 139 694 1044 52 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Yunji’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yunji rivals beat Yunji on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

