InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Analysis

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group 2 6 6 0 2.29 Travel + Leisure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $72.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group $2.39 billion 5.23 -$260.00 million N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million $2.33 23.82

Travel + Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central. The company was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

