Research Analysts Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CCSI opened at 61.93 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

