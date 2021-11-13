FY2021 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

