FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issued By B. Riley

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

CSSE stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

