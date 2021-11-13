Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.06.

TSE NPI opened at C$39.08 on Thursday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

