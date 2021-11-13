MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
