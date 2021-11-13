MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

