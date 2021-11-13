K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

TSE:KBL opened at C$37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$400.92 million and a P/E ratio of 43.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.76. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

