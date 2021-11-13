Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Shares of IGM opened at C$50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.28. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

