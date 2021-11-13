Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.91. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 50,821 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

