Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.91. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 50,821 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
