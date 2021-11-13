Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$57.90 and last traded at C$57.64, with a volume of 9894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.