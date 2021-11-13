Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Zymeworks traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. 14,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

