Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of LXS opened at €56.32 ($66.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

