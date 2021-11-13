Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 45,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,768 call options.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

