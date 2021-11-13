Traders Buy Large Volume of Kosmos Energy Call Options (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 26,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,208% compared to the typical volume of 1,132 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

