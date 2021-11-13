DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €23.65 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €23.65 ($27.82) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €16.09 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.37 and a 200 day moving average of €15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

