Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €2.64 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.62 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of €2.70 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

