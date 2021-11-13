Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €2.64 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.62 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of €2.70 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.