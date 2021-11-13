Critical Analysis: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) & Its Peers

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SVNLY) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 27.36% 11.90% 1.21%

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 5 0 2.18 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 1571 7385 6648 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion $1.70 billion 12.35 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.61

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) rivals beat Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

