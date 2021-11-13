Head-To-Head Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.76 $69.47 million $6.02 11.58 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 5.07 $82.15 million $3.48 12.70

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Preferred Bank and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 21.22%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 41.33% 16.42% 1.62% Southside Bancshares 42.91% 13.11% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

