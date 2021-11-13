ARC Resources’ (ARX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

ARX stock opened at C$12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.93%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

