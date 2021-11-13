Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,442,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.