The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 443 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 443 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 374.85.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.