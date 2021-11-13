FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.91 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

