CareMax (CMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

